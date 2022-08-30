Polkamarkets Price Tops $0.0700 on Major Exchanges (POLK)

Polkamarkets (POLK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 30th. Over the last week, Polkamarkets has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. One Polkamarkets coin can currently be purchased for $0.0700 or 0.00000351 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Polkamarkets has a market capitalization of $5.61 million and $187,319.00 worth of Polkamarkets was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Polkamarkets alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005008 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,967.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005112 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005007 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004094 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002561 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.84 or 0.00134421 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00033200 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00081185 BTC.

About Polkamarkets

POLK is a coin. Its genesis date was February 20th, 2021. Polkamarkets’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,055,574 coins. Polkamarkets’ official Twitter account is @polkamarkets.

Polkamarkets Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamarkets is a DeFi-Powered Prediction Market built for cross-chain information exchange and trading where users take positions on outcomes of real-world events–in a decentralized and interoperable platform based on Polkadot. Forecasting and providing liquidity to Polkamarkets will earn users $POLK, the platform's native utility tokens. By joining the power of DeFi and liquidity incentives to prediction markets, Polkamarkets aims to be the premiere forecasting tool on the blockchain. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkamarkets directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkamarkets should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polkamarkets using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polkamarkets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polkamarkets and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.