Position Exchange Hits One Day Volume of $3.70 Million (POSI)

Position Exchange (POSI) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. During the last seven days, Position Exchange has traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar. Position Exchange has a market capitalization of $9.79 million and $3.70 million worth of Position Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Position Exchange coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000624 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005042 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.61 or 0.00835027 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Position Exchange Profile

Position Exchange’s total supply is 91,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,153,455 coins. Position Exchange’s official Twitter account is @PositionEx.

Buying and Selling Position Exchange

