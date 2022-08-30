PotCoin (POT) Price Down 1.5% This Week

PotCoin (POT) traded down 12.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 30th. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. PotCoin has a total market cap of $721,636.35 and approximately $230.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PotCoin has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,773.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,518.61 or 0.07680089 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000313 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00027237 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.19 or 0.00162776 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.85 or 0.00267269 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $148.26 or 0.00749798 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $114.31 or 0.00578087 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001042 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

POT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,746,429 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin.

PotCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.