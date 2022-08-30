Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) Short Interest Update

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 248,700 shares, an increase of 18.1% from the July 31st total of 210,500 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 37,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on POWL shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Powell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Sidoti lowered shares of Powell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th.

Get Powell Industries alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Powell Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POWL. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Powell Industries during the fourth quarter worth $2,697,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 429,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,656,000 after purchasing an additional 56,062 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 358,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,580,000 after purchasing an additional 30,962 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Powell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 36,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 6,101 shares during the last quarter. 64.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Powell Industries Stock Performance

Powell Industries Announces Dividend

POWL traded down $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.53. 332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,046. The stock has a market cap of $288.96 million, a P/E ratio of 35.81 and a beta of 1.16. Powell Industries has a twelve month low of $18.81 and a twelve month high of $31.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. Powell Industries’s payout ratio is 148.57%.

About Powell Industries

(Get Rating)

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Powell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.