Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) Short Interest Down 23.2% in August

Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a decrease of 23.2% from the July 31st total of 19,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Power REIT Price Performance

Shares of PW stock traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $16.98. 10 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,505. The company has a quick ratio of 11.15, a current ratio of 11.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $57.56 million, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.39. Power REIT has a 12 month low of $11.04 and a 12 month high of $81.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Power REIT

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its position in Power REIT by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 6,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Power REIT by 6.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Power REIT by 11.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Power REIT by 31.0% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Power REIT by 70.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. 41.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Power REIT Company Profile

Power REIT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation. Power REIT is actively seeking to expand its real estate portfolio related to Controlled Environment Agriculture.

Further Reading

