PowerTrade Fuel Market Cap Reaches $249,427.76 (PTF)

PowerTrade Fuel (PTF) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. Over the last seven days, PowerTrade Fuel has traded up 48% against the U.S. dollar. One PowerTrade Fuel coin can currently be bought for $0.0107 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PowerTrade Fuel has a total market cap of $249,427.76 and approximately $66,141.00 worth of PowerTrade Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005006 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,982.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005112 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005007 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004078 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002559 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00134039 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00032804 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00081134 BTC.

PowerTrade Fuel Coin Profile

PowerTrade Fuel (PTF) is a coin. Its launch date was September 23rd, 2020. PowerTrade Fuel’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,311,586 coins. PowerTrade Fuel’s official website is power.trade. PowerTrade Fuel’s official Twitter account is @PowerTradeHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PowerTrade Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PowerTrade believes that the users' trading platform should be as mobile and dynamic as they are. That’s why PoerTrade is offering a mobile-first trading experience that’s designed to be simple, fast, and focused on the users' success. “

