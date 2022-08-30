Prasad Gundumogula Purchases 7,600 Shares of Mondee Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOND) Stock

Mondee Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOND – Get Rating) CEO Prasad Gundumogula acquired 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.94 per share, with a total value of $98,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,175,185 shares in the company, valued at $79,906,893.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Prasad Gundumogula also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 29th, Prasad Gundumogula purchased 5,166 shares of Mondee stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.72 per share, with a total value of $65,711.52.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Prasad Gundumogula bought 12,000 shares of Mondee stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $155,400.00.

On Monday, August 22nd, Prasad Gundumogula bought 11,806 shares of Mondee stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.89 per share, with a total value of $140,373.34.

On Thursday, August 18th, Prasad Gundumogula bought 18,233 shares of Mondee stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $204,574.26.

Mondee Stock Performance

Mondee stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.57. 18,515 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,647. Mondee Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.80 and a fifty-two week high of $16.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mondee Company Profile

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Mondee in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

Mondee Holdings, Inc operates as a travel technology, service, and content company in the United States and internationally. It provides technology platform of SaaS, mobile, and cloud products and services. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

