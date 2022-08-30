Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 119,400 shares, a growth of 32.4% from the July 31st total of 90,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 172,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

NASDAQ:PRPO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.19. 579 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,846. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Precipio has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $3.43. The company has a market cap of $27.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.24.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Precipio stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 33,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Precipio at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.79% of the company’s stock.

Precipio, Inc, a healthcare solutions company, provides diagnostic products, reagents, and services in the United States. It provides diagnostic blood cancer testing services. The company offers IV-Cell, a proprietary cell culture media that enables simultaneous culturing of four hematopoietic cell lineages; HemeScreen, a suite of robust genetic diagnostic panels; ICE-COLD PCR, a proprietary and patented specimen technology that increases the sensitivity of molecular based tests; and COVID-19 antibody tests.

