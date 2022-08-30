Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ:SQFT) and Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Critical Analysis

Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ:SQFT – Get Rating) and Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.1% of Presidio Property Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.3% of Sun Communities shares are held by institutional investors. 7.5% of Presidio Property Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Sun Communities shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Presidio Property Trust has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sun Communities has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Presidio Property Trust 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sun Communities 0 1 6 0 2.86

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Presidio Property Trust and Sun Communities, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Presidio Property Trust presently has a consensus target price of $2.75, suggesting a potential downside of 11.58%. Sun Communities has a consensus target price of $204.75, suggesting a potential upside of 29.80%. Given Sun Communities’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sun Communities is more favorable than Presidio Property Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Presidio Property Trust and Sun Communities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Presidio Property Trust -16.66% -4.85% -1.35% Sun Communities 12.33% 4.42% 2.27%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Presidio Property Trust and Sun Communities’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Presidio Property Trust $19.23 million 2.00 -$3.63 million ($0.65) -4.78 Sun Communities $2.27 billion 8.54 $392.25 million $2.73 57.66

Sun Communities has higher revenue and earnings than Presidio Property Trust. Presidio Property Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sun Communities, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Presidio Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.5%. Sun Communities pays an annual dividend of $3.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Presidio Property Trust pays out -64.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sun Communities pays out 128.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Sun Communities has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Presidio Property Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Sun Communities beats Presidio Property Trust on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Presidio Property Trust

The Company is an internally managed, diversified REIT (formerly named NetREIT). The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of real estate assets including office, industrial, retail and model home residential properties leased to homebuilders located throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned or had an equity interest in: 128 Model Homes that are owned by six affiliated limited partnerships and one wholly-owned corporation; Ten office buildings and one industrial property, which totals approximately 998,016 rentable square feet; and Four retail shopping centers, which total approximately 131,722 rentable square feet.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc. is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

