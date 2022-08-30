Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET) Short Interest Up 30.4% in August

Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a growth of 30.4% from the July 31st total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Principal Quality ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of PSET traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,258. Principal Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $45.55 and a 52-week high of $60.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.09 and its 200 day moving average is $51.52.

Principal Quality ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $0.237 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from Principal Quality ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Principal Quality ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSET. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Principal Quality ETF by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 15,042 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Principal Quality ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Principal Quality ETF by 17.2% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC grew its position in Principal Quality ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Legacy CG LLC now owns 67,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Quality ETF in the first quarter valued at $317,000.

