ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 366,300 shares, a growth of 31.6% from the July 31st total of 278,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 189,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRPH. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ProPhase Labs during the 2nd quarter worth $435,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in ProPhase Labs by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProPhase Labs during the 2nd quarter worth about $324,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in ProPhase Labs by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 140,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 20,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in ProPhase Labs during the 2nd quarter worth about $194,000. Institutional investors own 9.75% of the company’s stock.

ProPhase Labs Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PRPH traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,400. The firm has a market cap of $190.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89 and a beta of -0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 4.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.03 and a 200-day moving average of $9.26. ProPhase Labs has a 12 month low of $4.76 and a 12 month high of $15.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ProPhase Labs Company Profile

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Dawson James lowered ProPhase Labs from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on ProPhase Labs from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com lowered ProPhase Labs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered ProPhase Labs from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

(Get Rating)

ProPhase Labs, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over the counter (OTC) consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products. It offers a range of OTC dietary supplements, including Legendz XL for male sexual health; and Triple Edge XL, an energy and stamina booster.

Featured Articles

