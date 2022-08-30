PropTech Investment Co. II (NASDAQ:PTIC) Short Interest Update

PropTech Investment Co. II (NASDAQ:PTIC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,900 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the July 31st total of 52,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PropTech Investment Co. II

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTIC. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in PropTech Investment Co. II in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in PropTech Investment Co. II by 15.1% during the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 15,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in PropTech Investment Co. II during the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Centiva Capital LP grew its holdings in PropTech Investment Co. II by 34.2% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 21,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,477 shares during the period. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in PropTech Investment Co. II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,000. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PropTech Investment Co. II Price Performance

PropTech Investment Co. II stock remained flat at $9.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,790. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.88 and its 200-day moving average is $9.84. PropTech Investment Co. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $9.92.

About PropTech Investment Co. II

PropTech Investment Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the PropTech or real estate industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

