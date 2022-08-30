ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Shares Gap Down to $39.36

Shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $39.36, but opened at $38.06. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil shares last traded at $36.72, with a volume of 38,353 shares changing hands.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Trading Down 7.9 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UCO. Corsicana & Co. lifted its position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 157.0% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the first quarter valued at $4,283,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the first quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 1.9% in the first quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Company Profile

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

