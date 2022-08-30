ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) Trading 2.7% Higher

Shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Get Rating) traded up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $45.05 and last traded at $44.88. 303,498 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 12,425,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.68.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraShort S&P500

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 4th quarter worth $147,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 4th quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the period.

About ProShares UltraShort S&P500

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

