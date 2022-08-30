Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Short Interest Down 31.6% in August

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900,000 shares, a decrease of 31.6% from the July 31st total of 4,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 6.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Institutional Trading of Protagonist Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000.

Protagonist Therapeutics Stock Down 2.1 %

About Protagonist Therapeutics

NASDAQ:PTGX traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.13. 594,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,039,607. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.70 and a 200 day moving average of $14.75. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.91 and a 1-year high of $50.54.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 integrin- specific antagonist peptide that is in Phase II clinical trials for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PN-235, an orally delivered interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist for the treatment of IBD and non-IBD indications.

