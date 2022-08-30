Psykey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS) Short Interest Update

Psykey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a decline of 11.9% from the July 31st total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 334,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Psykey Price Performance

Shares of CEOS traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.04. 181,758 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,520. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.06. Psykey has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.14.

Get Psykey alerts:

About Psykey

(Get Rating)

Psykey, Inc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of entheogenic, adaptogenic, and nootropic ingredients and formulations for its functional product lines to improve and optimize life. The company also engages in the development of technologies for the composition, bioavailability, and targeted delivery of entheogen-based therapeutics for the psychedelic market.

