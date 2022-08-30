PVH (NYSE:PVH) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.00-$8.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.79 billion-$8.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.23 billion. PVH also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $2.10-$2.15 EPS.

PVH Stock Performance

Shares of PVH stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,560,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,593. PVH has a 1-year low of $54.57 and a 1-year high of $125.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 2.03.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.36. PVH had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that PVH will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PVH Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.08%.

PVH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of PVH from $89.00 to $82.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of PVH in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on PVH from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut PVH from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $95.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on PVH from $132.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PVH has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $90.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PVH

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of PVH by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,684,738 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $129,067,000 after purchasing an additional 148,917 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PVH by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 774,958 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,370,000 after purchasing an additional 13,553 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of PVH by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 600,879 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,191,000 after purchasing an additional 27,019 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PVH by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 393,503 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,147,000 after purchasing an additional 167,984 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of PVH by 109.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 348,447 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,695,000 after purchasing an additional 182,351 shares during the period. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

See Also

