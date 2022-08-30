Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,404 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 116.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,332 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,404 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 278.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 64,899 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,502,000 after purchasing an additional 47,731 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 36.1% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 4,607 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.0% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 120,719 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 105.1% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 51,753 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,985,000 after purchasing an additional 26,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 38.3% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 91,968 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,636,000 after purchasing an additional 25,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Insider Activity at PayPal

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PayPal Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on PayPal to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on PayPal from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on PayPal from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.84.

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $0.90 on Tuesday, hitting $91.76. 248,725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,298,565. The company has a market capitalization of $106.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.93. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $296.70.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. Equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.