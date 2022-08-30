Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,834 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Barings LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 37,595 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,959,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 383,255 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $19,289,000 after acquiring an additional 9,142 shares during the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,629,000. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 26,781 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.00. 764,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,342,988. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $36.25 and a 1 year high of $61.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.83. The stock has a market cap of $158.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.91.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on Comcast from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on Comcast to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Macquarie cut Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.17.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

