Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,549 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Alphastar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,059,000. Choate Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 739,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,948,000 after acquiring an additional 69,837 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 5,235.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 344,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,464,000 after acquiring an additional 338,009 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,162,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 6,478.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 128,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after acquiring an additional 126,076 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SGOV traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $100.20. 2,786 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 568,170. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.06. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.01 and a one year high of $100.19.

