Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 1.0% of Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,500,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,719,312,000 after purchasing an additional 74,380 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 150.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,240,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,899,993,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146,789 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,987,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,808,003,000 after acquiring an additional 127,231 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,402,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,751,506,000 after acquiring an additional 712,630 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,827,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,025,159,000 after acquiring an additional 164,952 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $3.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $300.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,757,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,027,864. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $269.28 and a twelve month high of $408.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $304.33 and a 200 day moving average of $318.11.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.527 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

