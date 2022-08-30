Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 400 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 3.0% during the first quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 1.7% during the first quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Next Level Private LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 3.9% during the first quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 7.5% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 2.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of CAT stock traded down $5.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $186.77. 85,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,609,743. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.08 and a 1 year high of $237.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $185.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $98.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.01.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.18. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on CAT. Cowen dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $161.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their target price on Caterpillar to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.38.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.