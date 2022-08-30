QuadrantProtocol (EQUAD) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $576.00

QuadrantProtocol (EQUAD) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. One QuadrantProtocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0132 or 0.00000065 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, QuadrantProtocol has traded down 4% against the dollar. QuadrantProtocol has a total market capitalization of $5.48 million and $576.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004928 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,293.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004997 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004927 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004028 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002520 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00134727 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00033028 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00084624 BTC.
QuadrantProtocol Profile
QuadrantProtocol (EQUAD) is a coin. QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 415,437,335 coins. The official message board for QuadrantProtocol is medium.com/quadrantprotocol. QuadrantProtocol’s official website is www.quadrantprotocol.com. The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol. QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant.
QuadrantProtocol Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuadrantProtocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QuadrantProtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.
