QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.75

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share by the wireless technology company on Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st.

QUALCOMM has raised its dividend by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 21 years. QUALCOMM has a payout ratio of 23.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect QUALCOMM to earn $11.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.1%.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $137.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $140.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.88. QUALCOMM has a 52-week low of $118.22 and a 52-week high of $193.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on QCOM. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Cowen set a $185.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.04.

Institutional Trading of QUALCOMM

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth $46,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 20.8% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.1% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 7.4% in the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.7% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Stories

