Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Sold by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. reduced its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,084 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,367 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 53,778 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,303,000 after acquiring an additional 10,038 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth $778,000. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,804 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 50,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,795,000 after buying an additional 9,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 68,888 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,920,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DGX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total transaction of $266,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,933 shares in the company, valued at $3,194,337.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DGX stock opened at $126.63 on Tuesday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $125.33 and a one year high of $174.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.00.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.69 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 21.96%.

About Quest Diagnostics

(Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating).

