Radix Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $275.02 Million (XRD)

Radix (XRD) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 30th. Over the last week, Radix has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar. Radix has a total market cap of $275.02 million and $585,736.00 worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radix coin can now be bought for $0.0595 or 0.00000301 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Radix Coin Profile

Radix (CRYPTO:XRD) is a coin. Radix’s total supply is 12,353,828,178 coins and its circulating supply is 4,623,713,545 coins. Radix’s official Twitter account is @RadixDLT and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radix’s official message board is www.radixdlt.com/blog. Radix’s official website is www.radixdlt.com.

Radix Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radix is a layer-one protocol specifically built to serve DeFi. Radix differs from current DeFi's by introducing a scalable, secure-by-design, composable platform with a DeFi specific build environment to make it easy to build and launch scalable DeFi. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radix using one of the exchanges listed above.

