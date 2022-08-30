Rainer Rettig Sells 12,000 Shares of Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Stock

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) Director Rainer Rettig sold 12,000 shares of Mercer International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total value of $196,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,991.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mercer International Stock Performance

MERC traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.81. 380,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,404. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.45. Mercer International Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $17.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Get Mercer International alerts:

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $572.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.73 million. Mercer International had a return on equity of 42.77% and a net margin of 14.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mercer International Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Mercer International Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.56%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Mercer International from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Mercer International from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Mercer International from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Mercer International from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mercer International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.75.

Institutional Trading of Mercer International

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mercer International by 16.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Mercer International by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Mercer International by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 2,747 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Mercer International by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Mercer International by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 6,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.66% of the company’s stock.

About Mercer International

(Get Rating)

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mercer International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercer International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.