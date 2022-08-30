Rainicorn Reaches Market Cap of $9.44 Million (RAINI)

Rainicorn (RAINI) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. One Rainicorn coin can now be bought for about $0.0189 or 0.00000094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Rainicorn has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rainicorn has a total market capitalization of $9.44 million and approximately $149,606.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004956 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.82 or 0.00821710 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Rainicorn

Rainicorn’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin.

Buying and Selling Rainicorn

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rainicorn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rainicorn should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rainicorn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

