Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $118.92.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $162.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Ralph Lauren from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Ralph Lauren Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RL opened at $93.13 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.97. Ralph Lauren has a 1 year low of $86.54 and a 1 year high of $135.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 127.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 230 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Ralph Lauren during the second quarter valued at $111,000. Institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.