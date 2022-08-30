Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $118.92.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $162.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Ralph Lauren from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.
Ralph Lauren Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE RL opened at $93.13 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.97. Ralph Lauren has a 1 year low of $86.54 and a 1 year high of $135.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.05.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ralph Lauren
Ralph Lauren Company Profile
Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ralph Lauren (RL)
- MarketBeat Podcast: The Time For Cloud Stocks May Be Now
- Macy’s Value Lies Beneath its Stores
- The Mattel Train is Ready to Leave the Station
- 3 WallStreetBets Stocks Wall Street is (Mostly) Bullish On
- Does Micron’s Dividend Increase Mean It’s Time To Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.