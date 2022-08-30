Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI) Short Interest Up 32.2% in August

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 351,800 shares, a growth of 32.2% from the July 31st total of 266,100 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 63,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Rani Therapeutics Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ RANI traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.79. The company had a trading volume of 118 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,382. Rani Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $36.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.29 and its 200 day moving average is $12.18.

Get Rani Therapeutics alerts:

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). Research analysts anticipate that Rani Therapeutics will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling at Rani Therapeutics

Several brokerages have weighed in on RANI. HC Wainwright began coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Wedbush began coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

In other news, Director Mir A. Imran sold 80,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $853,881.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,974.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 52.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rani Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RANI. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Rani Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rani Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Crossvault Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rani Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $344,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 32.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 6,442 shares during the last quarter. 4.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rani Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a platform that is intended to replace subcutaneous or IV injection of biologics with oral dosing. Its product pipeline includes RT-101, an octreotide, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; RT-105, an anti-TNF-alpha antibody to treat psoriatic arthritis; RT-102, a parathyroid hormone that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of osteoporosis; RT-109, a human growth hormone to treat growth hormone deficiency; RT-110, a parathyroid hormone for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and RT-106, a basal insulin for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rani Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rani Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.