Raymond James Cuts ChannelAdvisor (TSE:ECOM) Price Target to C$0.80

ChannelAdvisor (TSE:ECOM – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from C$1.00 to C$0.80 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered ChannelAdvisor from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$1.20 to C$0.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Get ChannelAdvisor alerts:

ChannelAdvisor Price Performance

About ChannelAdvisor

(Get Rating)

Read More

ChannelAdvisor is a leading e-commerce cloud platform whose mission is to connect and optimize the world’s commerce. For nearly two decades, ChannelAdvisor has helped brands and retailers worldwide improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

Receive News & Ratings for ChannelAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChannelAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.