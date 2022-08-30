Raymond James Cuts ChannelAdvisor (TSE:ECOM) Price Target to C$0.80

ChannelAdvisor (TSE:ECOM – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from C$1.00 to C$0.80 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered ChannelAdvisor from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$1.20 to C$0.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.
ChannelAdvisor Price Performance
About ChannelAdvisor
