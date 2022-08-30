Raymond James Cuts ChannelAdvisor (TSE:ECOM) Price Target to C$0.80

ChannelAdvisor (TSE:ECOMGet Rating) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from C$1.00 to C$0.80 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered ChannelAdvisor from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$1.20 to C$0.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

ChannelAdvisor is a leading e-commerce cloud platform whose mission is to connect and optimize the world’s commerce. For nearly two decades, ChannelAdvisor has helped brands and retailers worldwide improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

