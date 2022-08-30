Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Palantir Technologies (PLTR)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR):

8/15/2022 – Palantir Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to $11.00.

8/9/2022 – Palantir Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $7.00 to $6.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/9/2022 – Palantir Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $11.00.

8/9/2022 – Palantir Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $11.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/22/2022 – Palantir Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

7/21/2022 – Palantir Technologies is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,050,176. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.44 and a 1-year high of $29.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.53 and a 200 day moving average of $10.36. The company has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a PE ratio of -28.89 and a beta of 3.80.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.72 million. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 30.90%. Palantir Technologies’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider David A. Glazer sold 37,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $304,330.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,874,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,255,149.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Palantir Technologies news, insider David A. Glazer sold 37,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $304,330.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,874,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,255,149.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 11,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.89, for a total transaction of $101,141.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,960,928 shares in the company, valued at $17,432,649.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 420,171 shares of company stock worth $4,153,509. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 30.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

