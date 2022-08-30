Recipe Unlimited Co. (OTCMKTS:RCPUF) Short Interest Update

Recipe Unlimited Co. (OTCMKTS:RCPUF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 244,100 shares, an increase of 26.6% from the July 31st total of 192,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,220.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on RCPUF. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Recipe Unlimited from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Recipe Unlimited from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Recipe Unlimited from C$30.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Recipe Unlimited Stock Performance

Shares of Recipe Unlimited stock remained flat at $15.12 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.45 and a 200-day moving average of $11.46. Recipe Unlimited has a 52 week low of $9.91 and a 52 week high of $17.02.

About Recipe Unlimited

Recipe Unlimited Corporation operates and franchises full-service restaurants brands. It operates through four segments: Corporate Restaurants, Franchise Restaurants, Retail and Catering, and Central Operations. The company operates and/or franchises restaurants under the Swiss Chalet, Harvey's, Montana's, Kelsey's, East Side Mario's, Prime Pubs, Bier Markt, The Landing Group of Restaurants, New York Fries, St-Hubert, Original Joe's, State & Main, Elephant & Castle, The Burger's Priest, The Pickle Barrel, The Keg, Anejo, Blanco Cantina, Casey's, Fresh, Ultimate Kitchens, Fionn MacCool's, and Marigolds & Onions brand names.

