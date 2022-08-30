Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT) Short Interest Update

Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,700 shares, a decline of 33.4% from the July 31st total of 122,700 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 61,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Recruiter.com Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Recruiter.com Group by 115.8% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 190,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 102,290 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Recruiter.com Group by 15.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 12,950 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Recruiter.com Group by 52.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 93,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 32,100 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Recruiter.com Group by 535.1% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 38,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 32,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new position in Recruiter.com Group during the first quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Recruiter.com Group alerts:

Recruiter.com Group Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ RCRT traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $1.31. 24,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,065. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of -0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Recruiter.com Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $5.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Recruiter.com Group

Separately, Maxim Group lowered their price target on Recruiter.com Group to $4.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

(Get Rating)

Recruiter.com Group, Inc operates an on-demand recruiting platform in the United States and internationally. It offers consulting and staffing services for the placement of professional recruiters; and consulting and staffing personnel services to employers. The company also provides referrals of qualified candidates to employers; and subscription to its web-based platforms that help employers recruit talent.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Recruiter.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recruiter.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.