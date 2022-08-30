Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Shares Acquired by Artal Group S.A.

Artal Group S.A. lifted its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) by 125.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 450,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the quarter. Artal Group S.A. owned 0.26% of Recursion Pharmaceuticals worth $3,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 407.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 8,347 shares during the period. 54.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RXRX stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,678. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.23 and a 200-day moving average of $7.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.31 and a beta of -0.49. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.92 and a twelve month high of $29.40.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $7.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,294.12% and a negative return on equity of 45.13%. On average, equities analysts expect that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

In other news, COO Tina Marriott Larson sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total value of $201,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 295,107 shares in the company, valued at $3,718,348.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 39,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total transaction of $241,712.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 516,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,144,072.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Tina Marriott Larson sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total transaction of $201,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 295,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,718,348.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,629 shares of company stock worth $1,506,963 over the last ninety days. 22.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.

