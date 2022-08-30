ReddCoin Price Tops $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 59.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 29th. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ReddCoin has a market cap of $9.48 million and approximately $3,318.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

