Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P lowered its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,422 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $33,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $210,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $2,065,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 7,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,248,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 169.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ REGN traded down $0.49 on Tuesday, hitting $592.28. 12,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,934. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $604.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $636.53. The company has a market cap of $64.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $538.01 and a 1-year high of $747.42.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.94 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 39.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $27.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $581.53, for a total transaction of $639,683.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,423,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $581.53, for a total value of $639,683.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,423,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 10,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.29, for a total value of $6,494,344.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,436,706.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,435 shares of company stock valued at $31,663,304. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $757.00 to $788.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $619.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to $655.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $625.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $630.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $696.84.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

