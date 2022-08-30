Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI) Director Scott Korman Purchases 20,000 Shares of Stock

Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI – Get Rating) Director Scott Korman acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.79 per share, for a total transaction of $15,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Scott Korman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, August 18th, Scott Korman acquired 10,000 shares of Reliance Global Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.89 per share, for a total transaction of $8,900.00.
Shares of NASDAQ RELI traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.77. 241,081 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,730,011. Reliance Global Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $10.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.00.
Reliance Global Group, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of wholesale and retail insurance agencies in the United States. It provides healthcare and Medicare, personal and commercial, trucking, and employee benefits insurance products. The company was formerly known as Ethos Media Network, Inc and changed its name to Reliance Global Group, Inc in October 2018.
