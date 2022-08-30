Renaissance Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD)

Renaissance Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,972 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in Lightspeed Commerce were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Lightspeed Commerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 112.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 35,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on LSPD. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays cut their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $42.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. BTIG Research cut their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lightspeed Commerce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.29.

LSPD traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.02. 70,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,126,650. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.03 and a 52 week high of $130.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.26 and a 200 day moving average of $22.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.55 and a quick ratio of 5.50.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

