Renaissance Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR)

Renaissance Capital LLC cut its stake in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,592 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Procore Technologies by 2.0% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 15,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Procore Technologies by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Procore Technologies by 6.8% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Procore Technologies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Procore Technologies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 63,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 54,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total transaction of $2,529,664.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,616,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,182,646.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 54,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total transaction of $2,529,664.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,616,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,182,646.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William J.G. Griffith acquired 171,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.81 per share, for a total transaction of $7,341,444.09. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,069,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,786,750.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 147,933 shares of company stock valued at $8,047,603. Corporate insiders own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PCOR traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,863. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.00 and a 12 month high of $105.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.38.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PCOR. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procore Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.20.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

