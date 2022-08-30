Renaissance Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Renaissance Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,055 shares during the period. Roblox comprises approximately 1.3% of Renaissance Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $3,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RBLX. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roblox in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Roblox in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Roblox in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Roblox by 1,882.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David Baszucki sold 550,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total transaction of $22,775,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David Baszucki sold 550,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total transaction of $22,775,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 7,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total transaction of $320,860.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,174,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,877,545.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 683,726 shares of company stock valued at $29,197,787. Company insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

RBLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Roblox from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Roblox to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Roblox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Shares of NYSE RBLX traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $38.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,758,554. Roblox Co. has a 12-month low of $21.65 and a 12-month high of $141.60. The company has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.28 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.03 and a 200-day moving average of $39.84.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $639.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.43 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.11% and a negative return on equity of 95.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

