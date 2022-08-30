Renaissance Capital LLC Has $11.84 Million Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Renaissance Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,416 shares during the period. Datadog comprises about 5.0% of Renaissance Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $11,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter worth about $360,540,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Datadog by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,641,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,762 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Datadog by 39,233.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 657,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,555,000 after acquiring an additional 655,589 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Datadog by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,328,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,147,000 after acquiring an additional 410,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Datadog by 347.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 466,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,998,000 after acquiring an additional 361,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Datadog to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Datadog from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Datadog from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.30.

In other news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $187,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,036,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $187,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,036,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.51, for a total value of $345,720.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,021.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 147,685 shares of company stock worth $15,642,690 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DDOG traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.69. The stock had a trading volume of 29,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,495,452. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.17 and its 200 day moving average is $117.69. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.12 and a fifty-two week high of $199.68. The stock has a market cap of $32.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10,363.36 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.10. Datadog had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 0.48%. The firm had revenue of $406.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 73.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

