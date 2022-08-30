Renaissance Capital LLC Has $2.44 Million Position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Renaissance Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 52,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,062 shares during the period. Affirm makes up 1.0% of Renaissance Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in Affirm were worth $2,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Affirm by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Affirm by 54.9% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Affirm by 540.0% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Affirm in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Affirm by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 51,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,213,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Affirm stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,332,973. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.64 and a 12 month high of $176.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.86 and a 200 day moving average of $30.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 9.36 and a quick ratio of 9.36.

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $364.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.86 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 20.55% and a negative net margin of 52.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on AFRM shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Affirm from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Affirm in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Affirm from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Affirm from $79.00 to $50.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Affirm in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Affirm currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.78.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

