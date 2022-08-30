Renaissance Capital LLC Has $4.31 Million Stock Position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Renaissance Capital LLC trimmed its position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,562 shares during the quarter. BioNTech comprises approximately 1.8% of Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $4,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 3.2% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,744,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,376,000 after buying an additional 212,261 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in BioNTech by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,242,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,527,000 after purchasing an additional 54,950 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG acquired a new position in BioNTech during the 1st quarter valued at $327,490,000. Coatue Management LLC raised its stake in BioNTech by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,057,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,665,000 after purchasing an additional 23,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in BioNTech during the 4th quarter valued at $2,018,000. 13.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BNTX traded up $1.19 on Tuesday, hitting $145.82. 5,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,091,781. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $156.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.75. The company has a market cap of $35.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.82 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. BioNTech SE has a 1-year low of $117.08 and a 1-year high of $374.85.

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $6.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.08 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 88.76% and a net margin of 55.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $12.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that BioNTech SE will post 33.37 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on BNTX. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of BioNTech from $283.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen began coverage on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $183.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $180.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a report on Friday, July 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BioNTech currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.43.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

