Renaissance Capital LLC Has $897,000 Stake in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Renaissance Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,553 shares during the period. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in Confluent were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UNC Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,728,000. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Confluent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,375,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Confluent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Confluent by 43.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,971,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398,212 shares during the period. Finally, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Confluent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,068,000. 40.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Confluent from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Confluent from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Confluent from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen raised their price objective on Confluent to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Confluent from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Confluent currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.64.

In related news, major shareholder Peter H. Fenton sold 191,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total transaction of $5,807,529.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 987,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,015,534.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 16,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $557,436.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,778.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Peter H. Fenton sold 191,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total value of $5,807,529.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 987,678 shares in the company, valued at $30,015,534.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 232,270 shares of company stock valued at $7,122,179 in the last 90 days. 27.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CFLT traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.92. 15,296 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,418,308. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 5.83. Confluent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.48 and a twelve month high of $94.97. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of -16.71 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.65.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

