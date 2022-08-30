Renaissance Capital LLC Has $968,000 Holdings in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)

Renaissance Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 173,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,018 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in Lufax were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Lufax by 1,344.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 5,299 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lufax in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Lufax in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in Lufax in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Lufax in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Lufax in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.40 price target on the stock. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Lufax in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, CLSA lowered shares of Lufax from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.80.

Shares of LU stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.05. 174,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,988,675. Lufax Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $3.84 and a fifty-two week high of $9.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.54. The company has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of -0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 11%. Lufax’s payout ratio is 32.99%.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

