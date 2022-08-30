Renaissance Capital LLC Sells 9,165 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Renaissance Capital LLC lessened its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,165 shares during the period. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,222,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,030,000 after acquiring an additional 368,100 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 40,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after buying an additional 12,748 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 77.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,936,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,262,000 after buying an additional 1,283,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 237,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,271,000 after buying an additional 39,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZI traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.45. 32,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,872,455. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.31 and a fifty-two week high of $79.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $267.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.45 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 13.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 143,761 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $6,089,715.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,288,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,599,722.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 143,761 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $6,089,715.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,288,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,599,722.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 45,701 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total value of $2,011,301.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 622,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,402,870.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 763,688 shares of company stock valued at $35,653,162 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $81.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $71.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.06.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

(Get Rating)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Featured Articles

