Renaissance Capital LLC Takes Position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Renaissance Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 97,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in NU in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. NTB Financial Corp purchased a new position in NU in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in NU in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Allen Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in NU in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in NU in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Institutional investors own 48.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of NU from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. New Street Research raised shares of NU from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of NU from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of NU from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.27.

NU Price Performance

NU traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $4.90. 673,657 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,661,384. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $12.24.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About NU

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

