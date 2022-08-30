Renaissance Capital LLC Trims Holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

Renaissance Capital LLC trimmed its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,094 shares during the period. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZIM. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management increased its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 27,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC increased its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 6,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 42.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Stock Down 6.2 %

Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services stock traded down $2.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.91. The company had a trading volume of 143,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,659,795. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.32. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a twelve month low of $39.34 and a twelve month high of $91.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.24.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be issued a $4.75 dividend. This is a boost from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.85. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. This represents a $19.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 51.48%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.83%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZIM shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $76.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $43.60 to $53.30 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Clarkson Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.83.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

