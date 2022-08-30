Renaissance Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Renaissance Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 20.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,147 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 9,794 shares during the quarter. Coinbase Global makes up 3.0% of Renaissance Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $7,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COIN. Biltmore Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 1st quarter worth $949,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the first quarter valued at about $1,010,000. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 6.5% in the first quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 281,354 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $53,417,000 after purchasing an additional 17,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the first quarter worth about $391,000. 49.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on COIN shares. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $173.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Coinbase Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $600.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.19.

Shares of COIN traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $66.52. 112,390 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,236,493. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.16. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.83 and a 52 week high of $368.90. The company has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.65 and a beta of 3.59.

In related news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 2,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $156,744.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,974,024. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Coinbase Global news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 2,177 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $156,744.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,974,024. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tobias Lutke acquired 5,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.94 per share, for a total transaction of $372,433.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,779,042.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 13,130 shares of company stock valued at $1,118,869 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

